As NBS TV commemorates 15 years of journalistic excellence, its journalists have added more accolades to their portfolio.

The Uganda National Journalism Awards, organized by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), recognized NBS TV’s significant contributions to journalism.

The awards ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday evening brought together journalists from across Uganda.

Established in 2014, these awards acknowledge exceptional journalism, encouraging journalists to explore important topics and promote positive change.

NBS TV journalists stood out in several categories, showcasing their commitment to impactful storytelling;

Health Reporting Category

Henry Mugenyi, Shamim Nabakooza, and Swaleh Ssali, NBS Television – Mulago Emergency Ward: The Missing File (First Runners Up).

Justice Law and Order Reporting

Canary Mugume, Jamila Mulindwa Nuwaha, Patrick Lubwama, and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – Money Swap Bandits (Winner).

Political Reporting

Canary Mugume, Goretti Kyeswa, and Shamim Nabakooza, NBS Television – It’s Politics, Stupid (Winner)

Public Accountability Reporting

Shamim Nabakooza and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – The Long Walk for Compensation (Winner)

Public Works and Infrastructure Reporting

Jamila Mulindwa Nuwaha and Thomas Kitimbo, NBS Television – Building Carnage: Uganda’s Construction Catastrophe (Winner)

Isaac Otwii and Canary Mugume, NBS Television – Lira-Kamdini Road: A Death Trap (First Runners Up)

According to Dalton Kaweesa, the Chief News Editor at Next Media, the awards underscore NBS TV’s dedication to delivering insightful stories.

“Each category reflects the network’s commitment to shedding light on crucial issues. From health and justice to politics and infrastructure, NBS TV’s journalists have demonstrated their ability to uncover stories that matter,” Kaweesa said.

“The recognition gained at the Uganda National Journalism Awards highlights NBS TV’s influence and impact on Ugandan society through media.”