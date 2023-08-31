National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu embarked on a nationwide mobilization campaign this week.

The campaign, which began with stops in Mbarara, Fort Portal, and Kasese, reached Kabale district earlier today amidst a mix of excitement and security presence.

During his visit, Kyangulanyi urged the people of Kabale to shun divisionism and sectarianism, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in addressing the needs of the community asserting, “There is no Muslim, Catholic, or Protestant – we are all equal human beings and should work together for the betterment of our society.”

Accompanied by key NUP figures including Mityana Member of Parliament Zaake Francis, party spokesperson Joel Senyonyi, and party Secretary General, Kyagulanyi encountered a momentary standoff with law enforcement personnel as they attempted to access K-town FM for a radio talk show.

However, after a brief exchange, they were permitted to proceed to the radio station, where listeners engaged with the discussions, including phone-ins.

Kyagulanyi later inaugurated the NUP offices for the Kigezi sub-region along Nyerere Avenue in Kabale town.

The subsequent rally drew a significant crowd, as supporters gathered to hear his vision for a more united and inclusive Uganda.

Chairman Nyazi Fred, a prominent figure within NUP, expressed his satisfaction with the police response during this campaign, noting that the party’s message of unity extends beyond regional lines.

“The National Unity Platform is not solely for the central region; it’s a party for all Ugandans. We are pleased with the way the police have been engaging with us during this time,” Chairman Nyazi remarked.

Further reinforcing the party’s presence, Katebere Derrick, NUP’s chairperson for Kabale district, refuted rumors of the party’s absence in the area.

“We laugh at those who spread propaganda suggesting that there is no NUP in Kabale district. Our presence here today speaks for itself,” said Derrick.

Addressing broader societal issues, Kyagulanyi raised concerns about labor externalization by educated individuals, leading to the outflow of Ugandans seeking opportunities abroad.

He also discussed the concentration of mineral resources within the first family and its impact on job availability.

The NUP’s national campaign continues its journey across the country, aiming to connect with diverse communities and promote their message of unity and collaboration.