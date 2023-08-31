The Board of Directors of I&M Bank (Uganda) Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Robin Bairstow as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 2023. The appointment is subject to Bank of Uganda approval.

With an extensive record in the financial services sector, Bairstow’s appointment underscores I&M Bank’s commitment to delivering excellence and growth across its regional operations.

Bairstow brings a wealth of experience to his new role and knows the Group well, having served as the CEO of I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc from September 2015 to June 2023.

During his tenure, he achieved remarkable growth and success including the trebling of total assets to RWF 491.3 billion and growth in pre-tax profits to RWF 13.4 billion. Robin also oversaw I&M Bank Rwanda’s listing on the Rwanda Stock Exchange in 2017.

Before joining I&M Group, Bairstow held senior leadership positions at various financial institutions including Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank NA, BOE Bank, and Nedbank. His roles spanned across Central & East Africa and South-East Asia, highlighting his versatile expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate of the South African Merchant Naval Academy, Bairstow holds a Diploma in Business Management from the Institute of Business Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, among others. His educational background combined with his extensive firsthand experience makes him a dynamic addition to the I&M Bank Uganda team.

Bairstow takes over the Chief Executive Officer role following the exit of Kumaran Pather in December 2022.

Sam Ntulume, who has been serving in acting capacity since December 2022, will now continue in his role as Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Kihara Maina, Regional CEO I&M Group Plc said, “Robin Bairstow is a very familiar face to the I&M Group. We are confident that he will steer the bank towards the realization of its strategic goal of becoming one of Uganda’s leading banks.”

Mr. Suleiman Kiggundu, the Board Chairman of I&M Bank (Uganda) Limited said, “We are happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Robin Bairstow as the new Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that he will build on his institutional knowledge and work with the I&M Bank team to push the organization to the next level. The Board congratulates Robin Bairstow on his appointment and sincerely thanks Sam Ntulume for the strong and dedicated leadership exhibited while serving in acting capacity”.