Tensions have escalated as officials from Entebbe Municipal Council are pressed to clarify the circumstances surrounding the utilization of Muzinga Square by State House without any formal agreement from the Municipal Council.

This contentious issue has drawn the attention of legislators sitting on the Public Accounts Committee on Local Government, who are seeking explanations for the apparent discrepancy.

The legislators, convened to address matters of public accountability, expressed concern over the usage of the Muzinga Square property by State House without the payment of rent fees, effectively depriving the Municipality of revenue generation opportunities.

The land in question, situated within Entebbe, has been reportedly used by State House as a parking area for VIPs.

Officials from Entebbe Municipal Council were summoned for the second time to provide an account of the resources allocated and utilized in the financial year 2021/2022.

Within this context, the legislators turned their attention to multiple issues, including the encroachment on the land of Kigungu Health Centre three, where a land title was processed without municipal authorization.

The utilisation of the land, known as Muzinga Square, for State House purposes ignited a robust debate within the committee.

It was revealed that the Municipal Council is providing cleaning services to the area occupied by State House, yet no rental fees are being remitted to the Municipality.

This revelation raised eyebrows among the legislators, underscoring the need for transparency in the usage of public assets.

The officials, however, struggled to provide comprehensive details regarding the disbursement of funds to the Youth Livelihood Program and the Uganda Women Empowerment Program, both of which are essential initiatives aimed at empowering local communities.

The Committee further uncovered a startling fact: despite the allocation of 400 million shillings for the People with Disabilities (PWD) Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) in Entebbe Municipality, none of these SACCOs have received any funds under the PWD program.

The proceedings were marked by a sense of disbelief and growing concern among the legislators, as they probed the discrepancies in financial allocations and the usage of public assets.

The questioning of officials underscored the necessity for greater oversight and accountability within local governance.

As the investigation unfolds, the spotlight remains on Entebbe Municipal Council to provide comprehensive explanations regarding the State House’s utilization of Muzinga Square, the encroachment on Kigungu Health Centre three’s land, and the allocation of funds for community empowerment programs.

The Public Accounts Committee on Local Government is poised to pursue transparency and fairness in all matters related to public resources.