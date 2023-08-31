By David Ijjo and Job Ronny Okot

A horrifying attack in Apaa has left four people dead and numerous others injured.

Armed assailants, suspected to have originated from Madi, stormed the village on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The authorities are scrambling to piece together the details of the attack, as eyewitnesses recount the terrifying ordeal.

Peter Taban Data, the RDC of Adjumani, confirmed the attack with preliminary investigations indicating that the assailants may have come from the neighbouring Madi region.

“We can confirm that an attack did take place in the village of Apaa. Two individuals have been admitted to Adjumani Hospital for medical treatment,”Taban stated, emphasizing that investigations are still underway.

Eyewitnesses present during the attack described a nightmarish scene as the attackers, reportedly numbering over 800, swarmed the villages of Oyanga, Acholiber, and Gorobi.

The sheer magnitude of the assailants and their coordinated movements caught the community off guard, leaving them stunned and vulnerable.

Alarming reports from the villagers suggest that they had alerted local security forces about the looming threat, but their warnings fell on deaf ears.

Residents claim that despite their efforts to raise concerns, security personnel failed to take the matter seriously.

The lack of preventive measures has ignited frustration within the community, further exacerbating their distress.