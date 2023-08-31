BNI Uganda, a franchise of Business Network International (BNI), has announced it will hold the East African Convention in Kampala next month.

The convention, which will be the first of its kind in Uganda, will be held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on September 22, 2023.

According to the organisers, the convention will attract over 300 business leaders from East Africa, Asia, Nigeria and the Middle East, who will learn, network, and grow their businesses. Keynote speakers from India, Dubai and Kenya will also grace the event.

Speaking at a press conference held at Fairway Hotel on Wednesday, Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka, the national director for BNI Uganda, noted that since its inception in Uganda eight years ago, the organisation has grown to seven chapters with over 250 business people working together to refer business to each other.

She expressed excitement about hosting the convention for the first time in Uganda, noting that the event will present a perfect opportunity for networking to BNI members.

“This conference brings together BNI members from across East Africa, just expanding the opportunity for BNI members to network and build relations. This is the first convention in East Africa. The first was held in Nairobi last year in September, and it is our pleasure to host this conference,” Kibuuka said.

Allan Tayebwa from Goldmine Finance, the platinum sponsor of the convention, expressed excitement about the event, noting that the convention will provide business leaders from East Africa an opportunity to learn from each other and other global leaders.

“We are excited that the BNI East Africa Convention is in Kampala this year because this is a great opportunity for business leaders from East Africa to learn from each other, grow their businesses, and make new connections,” Tayebwa said.

He said they are partnering with BNI on the convention as a reward to the organisation for enabling Goldmine business to grow from a ’one-man show’ to 27 staff and serving over 10,000 clients.

Stella Nassali, the proprietor of X-ERA Limited, one of the BNI beneficiaries, believes the convention will help in bridging the gap between BNI groups (chapters) in Uganda and global referrals.

“We shall be able to benefit outside the chapters and not only that but also outside countries that will he represented at the convention. So, it will be nice for us to connect. And from the networking, we will be able to get new connections, and from those connections we should be able to get new referrals.” Nassali said.

Notable guests at the conference will include; Arunoday Ganguly, the national director of BNI Bahrain, Saleem Althaf, the national director BNI Oman, Dr. Kehinde Olubanjo BNI executive director for Abuja region and Elizaphani Muraguri, national director BNI Kenya, who will share their experience in growing BNI Worldwide.

BNI is one of the largest business networking organizations with over 470,000 members in over 200 countries and territories.

In Uganda, BNI currently boasts of over 230 strong membership with seven chapters in Kampala.

According to Mark Karegyesa, the BNI support director said, BNI in Uganda is growing and will soon spread out of Kampala into other regions in the East, West and Northern Uganda.