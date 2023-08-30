Roswell Women and Children’s Hospital has dismissed reports they detained a newborn baby Khryst Alinda over unpaid bills.

In a statement, the Hospital management maintains that the baby’s parents; Alinda Bridgers Mugenyi and Salome disappeared from the hospital on receiving the medical bill, abandoning the baby.

The hospital clarifies that on May 8th 2023, Ms Aturinde gave birth to a premature baby who was admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for further management.

While the mother of the baby was discharged 3 days later, the baby’s condition could not facilitate its discharge causing the hospital to give the baby more medical attention. The Hospital maintains that during the time, the baby’s mother Ms Aturinde was allowed regular and full access to breastfeed the baby.

“However, when the baby was to be discharged on 15th May 2023, Ms Aturinde was presented with medical bills and she left the hospital indicating that she was going to return and clear the medical bills. Unfortunately, both Ms Aturinde and Mr Mugenyi did not come back to the hospital despite various attempts to contact them,” a statement from the hospital reads in part,” a statement from the hospital reads in part.

The hospital claims that they reached out to the baby’s grandparents having tried to fruitlessly access the parents, but the grandparents informed “us that that they had been informed that the baby had passed on and had been buried”.

The hospital continued to look after the baby and also reported a case of child desertion at the CPS in Kampala under Ref No: SD/51/7/6/23.

“The Police officers at CPS were also unsuccessful in their attempts to get the parents to collect their baby and subsequently advised the hospital to hand over the baby to the Uganda Police Child Protection Unit on 16th June 2023. The baby was later referred by the Unit to Loving Hearts Babies Home on 19th June 2023,” the statement continues.

The parents of the baby have sued the Hospital meanwhile, accusing it of detaining the baby as “collateral” over unpaid medical bills.

“The second applicant Aturiinde Salome spent four days in the hospital after which she was informed that she could leave together with the baby upon payment of the medical bills. On May, 11,2023, she was presented with two separate bills of shs5.21million and shs4.367million,” court documents read in part.

The couple says that whereas the mother cleared her outstanding bill of Shs5.9 million which increased because she was detained for four more days from the time she was supposed to be discharged, her baby was retained as “collateral security”.

They say that the act of denying the newborn baby access to be breastfed or have pumped milk from her mother was inhumane, cruel and degrading treatment and also poses health risks to the baby.

“The respondent has threatened me to sell the baby to Sanyu Babies home if no payment is done thereby reducing the baby to a commodity which act is cruel, inhumane and degrading.”

The couple also accuses the hospital of sharing their details with Wassha Africa Uganda who posed as bailiffs and demanded from them as well as threatening them but also confiscating their national and work IDs.

Orders

The couple wants the court to declare that the act of detaining the newborn baby pending payment of an outstanding medical bill and using him as collateral security is inhumane and degrading.

“The applicant seeks the court to declare that the respondent(hospital)’s action of denying the mother access to breastfeed or even deliver pumped breast milk to the baby is inhumane, cruel degrading treatment and has subjected her to all health risks associated with not breastfeeding and has psychological torture.”

The couple says they want the court to direct that the hospital is not entitled to any payment of medical bills for the period the baby was placed under illegal detention and to this they want an order that the baby is unconditionally released from the hospital and handed over to them.