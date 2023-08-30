TotalEnergies EP Uganda officially inaugurated the largest high-fidelity medical training simulation center in Sub-Saharan Africa, located at Makerere University’s College of Health Sciences in Mulago Hospital. Dignitaries from the healthcare and oil and gas sectors attended the successful event.

Dr. Ernest Rubondo, representing the Ugandan government, praised TotalEnergies EP for its efforts to ensure that Ugandans benefit from oil exploration. The facility, aimed at strengthening emergency medical services and personnel preparedness, is considered a significant contributor to this effort.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda invested over USD 150,000 in structural fit-out, ICT installations, and simulation medical equipment. This includes advanced simulation manikins, airway management trainers, patient monitors, and more.

Philippe Groueix, the General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, emphasized the importance of developing emergency medicine skills, especially as Uganda scales up its oil and gas activities. He highlighted the facility’s role in training critical care personnel and supporting students with internationally qualified paramedic trainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handover ceremony was presided over by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

The state-of-the-art simulation center was commended for strategically positioning Uganda as a hub for medical training and capacity building.

Prof. Henry Arinaitwe, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Emergency, Critical, and Perioperative Simulation Center. This facility promises to greatly benefit students, faculty, and the local healthcare community.

Local Ugandan companies, Teltec Investments LTD and Phillips Pharmaceuticals Uganda LTD, played pivotal roles in executing structural fit-outs, ICT installations, and supplying medical training equipment.