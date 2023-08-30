Pan-Africanists have criticised African countries for their failure to learn from their colonial past and their continued reliance on powerful nations, which seek to control African resources.

This was during a regional conference on reclaiming public services, organised by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights and the African Coalition for Corporate Accountability(ACCA).

The conference was inspired by the recent general comment of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, which emphasises African states’ responsibility to provide public services and regulate private actors.Brian Kagoro, a lawyer and Pan-Africanist from Zimbabwe, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, highlighted Africa’s failure to maximize the value of its natural resources.

He criticised the practice of selling raw materials without adding value to them

“As such we are becoming enslaved as we were before. The donor’s countries often behave as though they are helping out when in essence (they are not),” he said.

Kagoro argued that developed countries should bear responsibility for challenges like climate change and provide resources unconditionally, instead of African countries borrowing money to address the consequences.

“Shouldn’t they be paying us for the harm they have caused. This idea of loss and damage is important but there are fundamental issues that we talked about,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of African countries ensuring service delivery to avoid inciting anger among their citizens, particularly in urban areas.

Angella Nabwowe, the Executive Director at the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), pointed out that many African countries, including Uganda, lose funds through illicit financial flows facilitated by multinational corporations, especially those involved in mining.

She urged African governments to address these flows, promote responsible resource management, and reduce reliance on borrowing.

“People need to know that there is a lot of money that goes out of this country that could help the country, the money that we can’t account for. We want an Africa where citizens have access to quality public services,” she said.

Nabwowe also highlighted corruption as a significant factor contributing to the loss of funds that could otherwise be used to provide essential services.

Dr. Gerald Siranda, a Ugandan representative at the East African Legislative Assembly(EALA), echoed the need to address governance challenges to foster progress in African countries.

He asserted that many African leaders prioritize personal enrichment over the well-being of their citizens and questioned why taxes are not adequately benefiting the people through improved infrastructure and services.

The conference, held in conjunction with ACCA’s 2023 General Assembly, aimed to bring together various stakeholders, including human rights advocates, civil society actors, academics, practitioners, community members, and policymakers.

It sought to explore the importance of reclaiming public services in Africa and analyze the impact of commercialization and privatization on social services, such as healthcare, education, water, and electricity, which are crucial for the full enjoyment of human rights.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the estimated lifetime learning loss amounts to $300 million or 7% of GDP.

Africa’s increasing debt burden poses a threat to the availability of public services, with projected spending of $144 billion this year solely on external debt repayments, surpassing the combined funding gap for health and education on the continent.

The World Bank reported a surge in Africa’s debt burden to $702 billion in 2020, the highest in a decade.