The 30th edition of Blankets and Wine witnessed an innovative twist this year courtesy of Next Radio.

Renowned for pushing boundaries and redefining the entertainment landscape, Next Radio brought their A-game to the event by introducing a captivating pop-up radio studio.

This addition provided a unique platform for interaction and engagement, transcending the traditional concert experience offering attendees a distinct perspective from the usual festivities.

It acted as a hub of dynamic conversations, artistic expression, and brand showcases, enriching the overall event experience. Leveraging their platform and expertise, Next Radio engaged in content creation and marketing.

Brands such as Airtel 5G, Tanqueray, Gordons, Reach A Hand Uganda, DSTV and Cider benefitted from Next Radio’s skillful messaging integration into the event’s narrative.

Away from the pop-up studio, Next Radio presenters Viana Indi, Jokwiz, and Bugy had a powerful performance, leaving the crowds craving more electrifying performances.

The trio’s energy and ability to connect with the crowd further elevated the vibrant atmosphere of the event.