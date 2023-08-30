Players in the labour exernalisation sector have a rejected a proposal by the Minister for Gender, Bety Amongi to reopen the Jordan labour market for Ugandan migrant workers before rectifying issues like mistreatment, NSSF and the insurance scheme.

Uganda had banned its citizens from taking jobs, mostly as domestic workers in Jordan following several reports of mistreatment by their employees in the Middle East country.

In a statement on Tuesday the president of Migrant Workers’ Voice, Abdallah Kayonde said the minister was wrong to take decisions without consulting all stakeholders in the sector.

“On behalf of Ugandan migrant workers working abroad, migrant workers’ voice would like to express their dissatisfaction in the position taken by Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to quickly revive business in Jordan without involving all stakeholders, recommending NSSF and the insurance scheme proposal and without proper measures laid out for those going there,” Kayonde said.

He noted that currently, over 10,000 Ugandan migrant workers estimated to be deployed Jordan and that it was appalling that a decision was taken without being involved .

“We are deeply worried about the protection of rights of Ugandans deployed in Jordan in the current external labour recruitment status quo when instances of mistreatment raise questions about monitoring systems and accountability for recruitment agencies and employers. We are wondering how the minister’s position will improve on this status quo when she can still make decisions without consulting main stakeholders including recruitment agencies and migrant workers themselves,” Kayonde noted.

Kayonde said resuming labour business in Amman without addressing critical issues was a dangerous idea that is likely to expose Ugandan job seekers to harsher working conditions.

“There is a lack of support and assistance for Ugandan migrant workers who face difficulties or mistreatment abroad, particularly in Jordan and the absence of a permanent consulate in Jordan and the need for a robust system to aid workers facing challenges, including those resulting from constructive dismissal,” he said.

“You cannot rely on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in giving job orders to Jordanians in such a distance when it has failed to manage migrant works within its jurisdiction. If they have failed to assist Ugandans in the inland city of Saudi Arabia, how will it be able to help those in Jordan where it acquires a visa to reach?”

He said that without the minister involving all other stakeholders including concerned government agencies, recruitment representatives, and workers, business in Jordan remains a threat.

Kayonde also suggested that government ought to get out of its comfort zone and establish stronger diplomatic ties with Jordan, where Ugandan migrant workers are deployed.

“The government needs to establish a permanent consulate to ensure proper support and representation for workers. Many of our own previously deployed in Jordan have been left incarcerated due to lack of nobody following,” he said.