The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has appointed James Ereemye as the new Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Judiciary.

Ereemye’s latest assignment was confirmed in a letter by the Chief Justice dated August 28, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Chief Justice under Article 133 of the Constitution, and in accordance with section 3(a) of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, I hereby assign you as Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, in addition to your duties as a registrar,” the letter reads in part.

The new public relations officer replaces Jamson Karemani, who was recently elevated as judge of the High Court.

Karemani had held the public relations officer role since 2019.

The new PRO, Ereemye, now takes on the registry of communications and public relations to supervise a team of professional communications officers.

The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, welcomed the new assignment, saying the new PRO will be instrumental in fostering public awareness and the image of the judiciary.

She also thanked Karemani for the job great done during his reign as the PRO of the judiciary.

Who is Ereemye?

Ereemye is a judicial officer whose experience spans 27 years’ experience, growing through the ranks from Magistrate Grade III to Acting Registrar.

He is a member of the Judicial Council, representing the lower bench.

He is also the member of the Law Council and the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Council.