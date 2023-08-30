The former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura has described as sweet freedom, the state he is in currently after the General Court Martial in Makindye dropped all charges against him.

Speaking shortly after court on Wednesday, Gen Kayihura said he was happy that justice had at last been served.

“ I am extremely happy. I have never been this happy because I have got freedom and justice. This is sweet freedom. You can’t imagine! You only appreciate freedom when you lose it and appreciate how valuable it is,” he said.

Gen Kayihura was arrested shortly after being dropped as the police chief in 2018, together with a number of police commanders.

He was consequently charged with failure to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018 were slapped against Kayihura.

The army also accused him of aiding and abetting the kidnapping, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016, charges he denied.

According to the charges, Gen Kayihura was being accused of arming wrong elements but also allowing refugees who were seeking asylum to be abducted and taken back to Rwanda, a country they were running from.

Whereas he was released on bail, the charges were standing until today, Wednesday when the army court finally dropped them.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the court session in Makindye, a Kampala suburb, Gen Kayihura said he was indebted to President Museveni for his freedom.

“On behalf of my family and all those who stood with us, I want to appreciate the president and commander in chief of the UPDF . I want to appreciate the court and officers of court who made all this happen. Above all I want to thank God who has sustained and protected me by His grace,” he said.

The development comes hours ahead of Gen Kayihura’s official retirement from the active service of the UPDF tomorrow at State House in Entebbe.