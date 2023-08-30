By Fred Ssewajje

All the two occupants were burnt to ashes when the saloon vehicle they were travelling in knocked a huge stone and overturned before catching fire in a swamp along Kakumiro-Kibaale road in Kakumiro district.

The two deceased occupants of the Mercedes Benz registration Number UAY 786V have been identified as Collins Mugwerwa the manager of Eden Resort Hotel and Sarah Kusiima a supervisor at Avenue Bar in Kakumiro town council.

According to the Kakumiro District traffic police officer ASP Godwin Mwesigwa, the two victims who were burnt beyond facial recognition met their tragic death when the Mercedes Benz they were travelling in overturned at Mijinga swamp,Kyakinaka village about one Kilometre from Kakumiro town at round 2:30am on Wednesday.

The bodies of the victims have been removed and taken to Kakumiro health centre IV for post-mortem.

Godwin advised road users to avoid over speeding during night which is likely to be the cause of the accident.

Isaac Juuko and Nyamaizi Raziya all eye witnesses and residents of Kakumiro town said that they heard a loud bang after the vehicle had knocked a stone near the road which led to the accident.