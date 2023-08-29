YUASA CEO Mr. Hasham Wahaib has described the Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge as one of the most exciting community led projects he has ever participated in.

Wahaib was speaking after he led the YUASA team in the annual rock climbing challenge organised by the Busoga Kingdom. The leader of the walk was the Kyabazinga of Busoga- His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, as the chief climber.

YUASA were among the year’s sponsors.

The Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge is an important event for the Busoga Kingdom, for, its story stretches beyond just being an imposing natural landmark, but one of the most significant sites in the history of the kingdom. It is believed that the rock is where the first ancestor of Busoga, Mukama Namutukula, settled with his family upon migrating from Bunyoro.

The Kyabazinga led about 800 people that partook in the challenge, and although many were left dripping with sweat, they wore extremely joyous faces as they posed for photo moments, to capture the memories.

On getting to the top of the hill, the conquerors enjoyed the magnificent view of Busoga Kingdom, as well as sights of Lake Kyoga; an experience that the Busoga Kingdom wants to build on to develop the site as another major tourism site in the region.

The YUASA team was fully represented with Wahaib being among the VIPs who managed to make it to the top of the mythical rock.

The event was attended by dignitaries that included the the Minister of Tourism and Heritage Busoga kingdom Princess Hellen Namutamba and her team of Busoga Kingdom.

Also in attendance was the Ambassador of Turkiye H.E Mehmet Fatih AK, Ambassador of Pakistan H.E Muhammad Hassan Wazir, the Minister of East African affairs and chairperson Busoga Tourism Board Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, CEO Nanjing Hotels Mr. Wang, Hon. Magogo, Eng. Badru Kiggundu, Itanda falls, Hon. Martin Mugarra the State Minister for Tourism and other dignitaries.