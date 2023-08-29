The head of Sudan’s army and the country’s de facto president has responded to a statement by his rival in the country’s conflict that he is open to a long-term ceasefire, saying that “we don’t strike deals with traitors”.

Earlier, the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who’s known as Hemedti, said any settlement must set the country on the path to full civilian rule.

He also called for an end to state-orchestrated attacks on civilians.

But army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said:

Quote Message: We did not start this war and never sought it. They [RSF] started the war. Therefore, they will be defeated and will pay a price for it… We did not start this war and never sought it. They [RSF] started the war. Therefore, they will be defeated and will pay a price for it…

Quote Message: Anyone who says there is an agreement or a deal [with RSF] or someone is helping, is delusional. We don’t strike deals with traitors or any party that betrayed the Sudanese people, and will not cooperate with any side that betrayed the Sudanese people.” Anyone who says there is an agreement or a deal [with RSF] or someone is helping, is delusional. We don’t strike deals with traitors or any party that betrayed the Sudanese people, and will not cooperate with any side that betrayed the Sudanese people.”

Sudanese pro-democracy activists have dismissed Hemedti’s earlier comments as highly hypocritical, seeing as he has played a key role in organising attacks on civilians and ensuring the military retains power in Sudan.

The conflict between the RSF and the army began on 15 April after the two leaders fell out over the future of the country and the transition to civilian rule.

Thousands have lost their lives and more than four million people have fled their homes.

