The second edition of the UG Economic Forum kicked off in Kampala, Uganda, at the Next Media Park on August 28. The forum is themed “Business Growth in the Post-COVID Era” and will take place until September 1.

The forum will discuss a range of topics related to business expansion, including government strategies for fostering business growth, avenues for accessing financing, digital transformation, and strategies for boosting small businesses, which contribute to 90% of Uganda’s economy.

Ramathan Ggoobi, the permanent secretary for the Ugandan Ministry of Finance, delivered a keynote address in which he emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating the continued growth of businesses of all sizes, regardless of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite supply chain disruptions, Uganda managed to sustain its foreign exchange stability,” Ggoobi said.

However, it is clear that businesses were indeed affected by the COVID-19 era. According to the Managing Director of Nile Breweries, Adu Rando, his business was affected by the fact that people were locked down, as the alcohol beverage business operates better when people are gathered.

The forum featured contributions from various thought leaders, such as business magnates, economists, and policymakers from both Uganda and around the world. The event attracted significant interest, drawing many participants via digital streams, including entrepreneurs, investors, government dignitaries, and the youth, particularly those in universities.

The UG Economic Forum is a timely initiative given the ongoing recovery process for businesses in Uganda and worldwide in the aftermath of the pandemic. It offers a platform for businesses to exchange insights, learn from each other’s experiences, and devise strategies to overcome the pandemic-induced obstacles while thriving in the post-COVID landscape.

According to Moses Kaggwa, the Director of Economic Affairs, one way to help SMEs recover is to make lending rates affordable, digitize processes, and make internet access affordable to allow these businesses to prosper.

“We are going to set up the biggest bank in the country, lending at affordable rates,” Moses emphasized.

In addition to the exchange of ideas, the forum has also spawned the creation of new concepts and collaborations that are poised to invigorate economic expansion in Uganda. The Ugandan government has displayed a strong commitment to bolstering the private sector and fostering a conducive environment for business prosperity. In this endeavour, the UG Economic Forum plays an indispensable role.

The UG Economic Forum has proven to be a significant event where attendees can learn from distinguished experts, exchange valuable insights, and cultivate business-to-business relationships.