Entrepreneurs eyeing the fast-growing on-demand laundry business in Uganda can now partner with LG Electronics and Appliance World Ltd to open their first laundromat, LG has announced.

The move is aimed at offering a solution to a growing demand for laundry services among an increasingly affluent middle-income market with limited time to do laundry but with a desire to have their laundry done professionally and at an affordable rate.

Besides, it is in line with LG’s mission to see customers live the better life that they deserve and their commitment to champion the overall expansion of Smart Laundromats across the country while formalizing the informal laundry industry.

Speaking in Kampala during the official launch of Uganda’s flagship laundromat by City Ville Laundromat LG Electronics EA Home Appliance Manager Mr Eden Seo said, “We are dedicated to enriching our customers with the quality of life they truly deserve.

As part of this collaboration, our mission revolves around providing cutting-edge LG washing machines, equipped with advanced technology and ingenious features, to elevate clothing care to new heights.

Every washing machine features powerful hygiene technology, reinforcing our pledge to deliver cleanliness and care. We hope that by making good use of our commercial washer and dryer machines, this laundromat will create jobs for more Ugandans, and at the same time conveniently meet their day-to-day laundry needs”

Among the LG appliances delivered by AWL in the City Ville laundromat are the Commercial Washer and Commercial Dryers, which use high-temperature air to sanitize clothes of germs and bacteria. LG’s Commercial Washing Machines also comes with a Smart Laundry Application that allows customers to monitor the progress of their laundry remotely and make a pick-or-drop call.

The shop operators can also manage their business off-site in real-time and promptly track and resolve technical issues. In collaboration with Appliance World Ltd, LG Electronics today led the official opening of City Ville laundromat’s first branch in Kampala.

Giving his remarks at the launch of City Ville Managing Director Mr. Guma said, “We take great pride in inaugurating our premier Kampala branch, dedicated to providing commercial laundry solutions to this vibrant community. Our commitment extends to delivering a convenient laundry trend, with services starting at just UGSH XXX for X kilograms of laundry.

With operational hours spanning seven days a week, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, we are devoted to ensuring promptness, guaranteeing that all laundry is returned to our valued customers within 24 hours, at no additional expense.”

The laundromat addresses the requirements of Kampala and its neighbouring communities, catering to those who seek a more convenient alternative for their daily laundry needs.

In his speech, AWL MD Mr Amar said, “As we stand at the threshold of innovation, we’re thrilled to be part of the 1st Laundromat launch in Uganda. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to providing state-of-the-art laundry solutions to households.

Together with LG, AWL embarks on a journey to redefine convenience and elevate daily living standards, ensuring that cutting-edge home appliances are accessible to all. As AWL, we are available anytime to offer support and ensure that the laundry technology serves its purpose flawlessly ”

Beyond that, City Ville Laundromat seeks to offer an experience tailored to liberate precious time often spent on laundering, allowing individuals to reclaim valuable moments that could be better shared with family, and friends, or dedicated to business travels.

Besides, its set-up has been designed to offer customers a smarter, safer way of doing laundry while serving both single individuals and working couples with families.

As part of its expansion plans, City Ville Laundromat seeks to open two additional Laundromats by the end of 2023.