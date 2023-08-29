The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has commenced batch sampling and laboratory analysis of maize flour exports to South Sudan in order to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Recently, the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards disposed of impounded food items imported from Uganda.

These items were confiscated due to testing positive for aflatoxin, with 63 trucks being confiscated in total.

On May 15th, South Sudan officials at the Nimule border point seized 120 tons of maize grains, maize flour, and wheat that were deemed unsuitable for human consumption.

Laboratory testing confirmed the unsuitability of the confiscated goods.

In response to these incidents, UNBS has cautioned Ugandan traders to comply with safety and quality standards for food supplies.

The ongoing activity at Afro Kai Limited in Matugga, Kampala, for maize exporters aligns with UNBS’s mandate to strengthen Uganda’s economy by ensuring the quality of locally manufactured products and enhancing the competitiveness of exports in regional and international markets.

This sampling and analysis initiative was prompted by a letter from the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS).

In the letter, all traders and clearing agents exporting goods to South Sudan were directed to ensure that commodities are accompanied by a Certificate of Conformity and a Certificate of Analysis from a reputable laboratory.

Eng. John Paul Musimami, the Deputy Executive Director Compliance at UNBS, emphasised the importance of meeting these requirements to maintain a conducive business environment for trade between Uganda and South Sudan.

Certificates of Analysis for the first batch of maize exporters, whose maize flour underwent sampling and laboratory testing, were handed over by UNBS on Monday.

The traders expressed gratitude for the prompt response.

Jacob Kabondo ,the National Coordinator of the Uganda Millers’ Association, expressed his appreciation for UNBS’s support and requested a reduced turnaround time for laboratory testing and analysis from two days to one.

He also encouraged fellow traders to embrace the temporary solution provided by UNBS for exporting maize flour and grains to South Sudan.

It is worth noting that UNBS recently destroyed five consignments of maize grain and flour destined for South Sudan due to aflatoxin contamination.

Aflatoxins are toxins produced by certain fungi found on agricultural crops, such as maize, peanuts, cottonseed, and tree nuts.

These toxins can pose health risks, including an increased risk of liver cancer.

