As Uganda’s economy emerges from the post-Covid 19 slump, local businesses have been urged to tap into the export market as one way to boost incomes.

According to the Chief Economist at the Uganda Development Bank, Dr. Francis Mwesigye, Ugandan businesses must strive to be more competitive on the global stage if they are to thrive. This and more will form the basis of discussion in the upcoming UG Economic Forum.

Data from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic development indicates that the economy grew by 5.5% during FY 2022/23 compared to 4.6% in FY 2021/22, eclipsing the average growth rate for Sub-Saharan Africa, which is estimated at 3.6% for 2023.

At the forefront of this growth are efforts by financial institutions such as the Uganda Development Bank, which have put in place deliberate efforts to support business growth.

According to UDB’s Chief Economist, Dr. Francis Mwesigye, the bank is especially focused on helping businesses expand their capacity for export.

“Local businesses should think about producing for export, as a country we need to widen our export market and also increase revenue for the country” Dr Mwesigye said.

Mwesigye further reveals that a robust monitoring and evaluation system is being developed to help SMEs track their incomes and expenditures, information that could affect their ability to attract funding from established lenders.

Next Media Deputy Group CEO, Joe Kigozi has called for increased investment in agriculture, tourism and the creative arts industry in order to drive Uganda’seconomic growth in the years to come.

Kigozi says these areas will be the focus of the upcoming UG Economic Forum that’s slated to run from Monday, August 28th to Friday, September 1st.

“Things like Agriculture, tourism and creative arts is what we should be looking at if we need to champion all the after effects of the pandemic” Kigozi said

According to Kigozi, the forum will provide a platform for different partners to share ideas and opportunities to move businesses to the next level in the drive businesses in the post Covid era.