Police in Bugweri district in eastern Uganda have arrested a witch-doctor and his wife after a woman who has been brought into their shrine for treatment die.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Bateganya Bwiga, 62 was arrested together with his wife, Madina Baseke, 70 after Margaret Nantale, 53 died in his shrine at Budubye village, Buyanga sub county in Bugweri district.

“The traditional healer caused the transfer of Nantale from Obara shrine to his shrine and administered local treatment to her for three days . They continued to confine the victim at their shrine even when her condition was degenerating instead of taking her to hospital for further medical treatment,” Enanga said.

He noted that whereas Nantale’s condition deteriorated, the witchdoctor and his wife refused to refer her to a hospital for treatment but rather kept her in the shrine for three days until she died.

Enanga said the two suspects face charges related to criminal negligence causing death of a person.

In a related incident, Police in Nansana have three siblings for beating their brother to death after he refused to join them in appeasing the family dark spirits,

According to Police spokesperson, the incident happened when Namwanja Aloysius, 37 refused to join his siblings in appeasing the family’s dark spirits in an incident that happened in Lulagala cell, Kavule ward in Nansana municipality in Wakiso district.

“The four siblings including Isaac Kawuki, Namubiru, Bisaso Tony and Tamale Fred accused their brother of refusing to appease their family dark spirits and that as a result, the sprits were allegedly haunting the family and affecting family fortunes. They tied him up , got sticks and started beating him,” Enanga said.

He said three of the siblings are currently in custody whereas the mastermind of the murder, Isaac Kawuki is on the run.