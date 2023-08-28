HENRY MUGENYI ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE 27.08.2023

The problem of antimicrobial resistance has reached alarming levels in Uganda and experts warn that if relevant measures are not taken to reverse the trends, the means to treat infectious diseases will become more limited.

This as Uganda, like many other low-income countries, suffers the burden of infectious diseases.

With no systematic national antibiotic resistance surveillance, information is scarce for determining the rates and trends of resistance in Uganda.

Available studies, both published in peer reviewed journals and in grey literature, there is evidence of an increasing trend of resistance among the major pathogens.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem in Uganda, as it is in many countries around the world.

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics has led to the development of bacterium that are resistant to drugs, making it difficult to treat infections.

Available studies show, that in Uganda, the problem is particularly acute in rural areas, where access to healthcare is limited and people often rely on traditional healers or over-the-counter antibiotics.

This has led to the widespread use of antibiotics without proper diagnosis or prescription, contributing to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

One notable example is the increasing drug resistance in malaria treatment, coughs and flue among other ailments.

Malaria, a major health problem in Uganda, has seen a rise in resistance to commonly used antimalarial drugs like chloroquine among others.

Tuberculosis is another area where drug resistance is a concern. Multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis have been reported in Uganda. These forms of TB are more challenging to treat and require longer and more complex treatment regimens.

To address these challenges, Uganda’s healthcare system, along with international organizations and partners, is working to improve diagnostics, treatment options, and public health strategies to mitigate the spread of drug-resistant infections. Ongoing surveillance, research, and collaborations are critical in tackling the issue of drug resistance in Uganda.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Uganda is a growing concern that affects the country’s public health strides, agriculture, and the environment.