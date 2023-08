Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana’s case failed to take off today because of the former’s absence and the latter’s continued ill health.

The Kawempe North legislator Ssegirinya and Makindye West’s Ssewanyana were due at the International Crimes’ Division of the High Court in Kampala.

However, only Ssewanyana turned up to face the presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi Kaukha.

In light of Ssegirinya’s absence, Judge Komuhangi Kaukha decided to adjourn the trial to September 25.