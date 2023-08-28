Several individuals are reported to have sustained injuries following an accident involving a Global Coaches bus along Kampala-Mbarara Road.

The accident, reportedly occurred at around 11am at Kyekurura, shortly after Kinoni center in Lwengo District, part of Greater Masaka.

According to the police spokesperson for Greater Masaka, Twaha Kasirye, the driver of the Global bus with registration number UBB 985M, lost control due to the slippery road following the heavy morning downpour.

One person is said to have sustained serious injuries. Other injured individuals have been transported to nearby health centres.

“Local authorities and bystanders swiftly responded, transporting the injured individuals to nearby health centres. Ambulances are being awaited to transfer them to Masaka Referral Hospital for further medical attention,” Kasirye said.

Kasirye says they will avail more details regarding the accident in due course.

Meanwhile, police has cautioned drivers to avoid over speeding on slippery roads especially during this rainy season to prevent such accidents from happening.