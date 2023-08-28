By Jamila Mulindwa and David Ijjo

With a renewed determination to make its presence felt on the political stage, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) is gearing up for the 2026 polls, aiming to transcend regional limitations and regain the nationwide representation it enjoyed in the 1960s and late 90s.

Despite facing challenges in recent elections, UPC is strategizing to assert itself as a significant political contender once again.

The turning point for the party came in the form of a closely contested by-election in Oyam earlier this year, which saw a UPC candidate declared the victor. Building on this triumph, UPC has set its sights on a broader ambition – fielding candidates across the country to vie with other political parties on the national stage.

Party President Jimmy Akena, who also holds the position of Member of Parliament for Lira East Division, views the recent election victory as both an accomplishment and a foundation for a fresh approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The challenges we faced in the Oyam election have become the cornerstone of our new strategy,” affirms Jimmy Akena.

One of the significant hurdles UPC faces is the perception that it is region-based, with a stronghold in Lango sub-region that yields 10 parliamentary seats. Fred Ebil, the Secretary General of UPC, acknowledges this perception but points out that they narrowly missed securing representation from the Acholi sub-region.

“While our national representatives are predominantly from one region, we have managed to place leaders in various positions across other regions, laying the groundwork for our strategy,” explains Fred Ebil.

President Akena outlines the party’s intention to expand its influence through meticulous preparation and establishing a solid foundation. This new approach entails reaching out to regions beyond their traditional base.

“The key to success in upcoming political contests lies in meticulous preparations and groundwork. Our new strategy focuses on extending our reach to regions across the nation,” emphasizes Akena.

However, the party is grappling with internal divisions that have, at times, hindered its progress. Both Ebil and Akena acknowledge the importance of reconciliation to unify the party, cultivate greater support, and provide the party’s fielded candidates a stronger chance of victory while minimizing the influence of UPC-independent candidates.

“While we’ve achieved promising results through grassroots efforts, there’s an imperative for reconciliation to propel our party forward and garner more support,” states Fred Ebil.

As UPC embarks on this mission with a plan to start from the grassroots, the effectiveness of this strategy in propelling the party to a higher echelon of power remains to be seen. Whether the party can break free from its regional image and ascend to a position of national prominence in the 2026 elections is a question that will captivate political observers in the months to come.