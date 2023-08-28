By Lukia Nantaba and David Ijjo

In a stark turn of events, farmers in Bufundi sub-county, Rubanda district, are grappling with an unprecedented crisis that could plunge them into famine.

A prolonged drought, triggered by a series of unusual weather patterns, has left the region parched and barren, raising fears of food scarcity among the local populace.

This alarming situation comes on the heels of heavy rains that battered the area in May 2023, washing away crops and livelihoods.

“It’s like a nightmare we can’t wake up from. We’ve never experienced such a prolonged drought in Rubanda before,” laments Hope Tumushabe, a distressed farmer.

The farmers, accustomed to receiving rains in early August, find themselves grappling with uncertainty as the skies remain relentlessly dry. Seedlings that were planted with hopeful anticipation of rains have withered away in the unyielding heat, exacerbating the looming crisis.

Kibendu Flex, another farmer, expresses the community’s anxiety, stating, “We don’t understand why the rains have forsaken us. The government must intervene and provide us with seedlings to salvage our future.”

Nyakwezi Feridinah, a local farmer, chimes in, “Our fields were once green and promising. Now, they’re brown and lifeless. We need urgent help to prevent famine.”

Ninsiima Eva echoes the sentiments of her fellow farmers, “Our lives depend on the land. If the rains don’t come soon, we’ll have nothing left to sustain us.”

Akampurira Prossy Mbabazi, the Woman Member of Parliament for Rubanda district, acknowledges the severity of the crisis.

“This is unprecedented in our region. The drought’s impact on our farmers is compounded by the recent heavy rains. As leaders, we must educate farmers about climate-resilient farming practices.”

Kikafunda Evelyne, founder of Green Environment Protection, attributes the disaster to environmental degradation. She pinpoints the reclamation of swamps, deforestation, and plastic pollution as significant contributors to the altered weather patterns.

“It’s heartbreaking to witness the farmers’ plight in Rubanda and Kigezi at large,” laments Kikafunda. “The environment is sending us distress signals, but many are turning a blind eye. We must collectively take action to protect our surroundings.”

As the region faces its fourth consecutive month without rain, the situation remains dire. Farmers’ hopes are dwindling, and their livelihoods are hanging in the balance.

The plight of Rubanda district serves as a somber reminder of the urgent need for environmental consciousness and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

In the face of this catastrophe, the question looms: will the authorities and communities join hands to confront the underlying causes and find sustainable solutions before the threat of famine becomes a tragic reality?