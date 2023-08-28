On Sunday evening, Nigerian soulful singer Johnny Drille delivered the most memorable performance at the Tusker Cider-sponsored 30th edition of Blankets and Wine at Lugogo where he unveiled his brand-new song entitled Spending.

Donned in white and lemon green joggers, Johnny Drille aka Musisi got the crowd in a frenzy when he performed covers of Seal’s Kiss from a Rose and Enrique Iglesis’ Hero.

With debates on which musicians deliver the best live performances, Johnny Drille together with the Aka Dope Band proved his potential to his fans as he serenaded them through some of his songs like You’re Just Single, Romeo and Juliet, Hallelujah, and not forgetting Believe me.

The 30th edition of Blankets and Wine was kicked started by live music performances from Aka Dope band and Izabel Ug, and music mixes from DJs Lito, Vee and Bugy.

The My Guy singer, Big Trill took the revelers down memory lane with performances to Push Harder, Batuwulira, and one of Baboon Forest’s Sesetula together with Mun G.

Other performances from Vinka featuring special appearances from Elijah Kitaka and Karole Kasita wound down the evening with South African Ampiano stars, Mellow and Sleazy who closed the night with an Amapiano takeover.