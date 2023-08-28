On Saturday August 26th, thousands thronged Buyende District to be part of this year’s Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge. The event was graced by the Kyabazinga of Busoga- His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, as the chief climber.

The Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge is an important event for the Busoga Kingdom, for, its story stretches beyond just being an imposing natural landmark, but one of the most significant sites in the history of the kingdom. It is believed that the rock is where the first ancestor of Busoga, Mukama Namutukula, settled with his family upon migrating from Bunyoro.

The event was attended by dignitaries that included the First Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Martin Mugarura Bahinduka, Fufa President Engineer Moses Magogo, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Fatih, as well as a team from the event’s top sponsors- I&M Bank , that was led by Charles Kiirya, the Head of Credit.

According to Kirya, the event was a great opportunity for I&M Bank to effect one of their strategic thematic pillars- enabling giving, which helps strengthen partnerships for sustainable community development.

“United by the aspiration for progress and the preservation of our heritage, we feel this is much more than just conquering the greater heights on the magnificent Kagulu rock. This partnership showcases I&M Bank’s dedication to reach unprecedented summits, both in the realm of finance and within the souls of communities, like the Busoga community,” Kiirya remarked.

The Kyabazinga led about 800 people that partook in the challenge, and although many were left dripping with sweat, they wore extremely joyous faces as they posed for photo moments, to capture the memories.

On getting to the top of the hill, the conquerors enjoyed the magnificent view of Busoga Kingdom, as well as sights of Lake Kyoga; an experience that the Busoga Kingdom wants to build on to develop the site as another major tourism site in the region.

The sight of hundreds of climbers navigating the challenge highlighted the significance of the annual event on the community engagement and potential transformation.

“This is a major effort in urging the people of Busoga to promote community tourism, rediscover their cultural heritage and values of honesty, hard work and unity,” Hon Kadaga said.

The Kyabazinga applauded his subjects, well-wishers, and travel enthusiasts, who partook in the challenge.

This year’s challenge was run under the theme “Creating employment through Digital Tourism,” stressing the impact, values, importance, and needs of this transformative approach.

The Kagulu Rock has been a tourism destination since 2003, attracting people from all over the world but there is more to be done to make it more admirable.