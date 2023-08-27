By Victoria Atino

The global pandemic coronavirus birthed a transformative wave of possibilities that once seemed improbable. From remote work, and virtual concerts to telehealth services, the crisis shattered conventional norms, propelling some countries, economies, and individuals into a realm of innovation and adaptation.

Among these remarkable shifts was the way businesses operate – a departure from traditional brick-and-mortar models towards a digital frontier.

The pandemic came with limitations on movement, coupled with health concerns, thus necessitating creative transactional approaches. Online business, previously considered an auxiliary channel, suddenly became the lifeline for many enterprises.

Despite initial hesitance, economies worldwide had to embrace the digital realm as the flu’s rapid spread and government interventions rendered online presence imperative.

Consequently, an upsurge in online businesses ensued, accompanied by a surge in digital platforms’ utilization, especially social media. Notably, the role of influencers, whose prominence received a significant boost during this period, became pivotal. Even today, their impact on business campaigns remains unmatched, acting as the bridge between brands and their target audiences.

Yet, within this flourishing landscape lies a challenge – the struggle influencers face in securing work opportunities.

While many have cultivated substantial followings, obtaining consistent assignments remains an obstacle. A select group of influencers have monopolized the field, establishing influential connections with marketing decision-makers. These influencers, often led by a central figure known as the “Gig Plug,” have had a hand in the narrative.

However, as innovation is a constant, a revolutionary solution has emerged – the Wowzi App.

Conceived during the tumultuous times of the pandemic, Wowzi is a beacon of hope. This platform, tailored for influencers, acts as a conduit between them and brands seeking impactful content creation and promotion. To be eligible, influencers need a social media following of at least 250 from each platform.

The X factor for the Wowzi is its democratization of opportunities. Unlike the conventional model reliant on personal connections, Wowzi presents a level playing field.

Gigs are showcased on the platform, allowing influencers to select projects aligning with their interests. Each assignment comes complete with comprehensive instructions and deliverables, all accessible on the app.

Crucially, Wowzi streamlines the process. Agreements, payments, and reports – all are managed digitally within the app. No need for in-person interactions or paperwork. The entire workflow operates seamlessly, ensuring accountability and transparency through evidence-based systems. An alliance with Next Communication in Uganda which took place on August 18, 2023, further amplifies Wowzi’s impact, positioning it to catalyze a monumental shift in influencer marketing in Uganda.

At the partnership’s launch, Next Media Group CEO, Kin Kariisa; which is a parent company of NextCom, emphasized its transformative potential, aiming to create 1.5 million dignified, trackable jobs.

Wowzi is available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store for users. One need not be chained to an office desk, take control of your financial destiny, all from the comfort of your own space. The sky’s the limit for your earnings.