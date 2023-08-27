Thousands of Ugandans on Sunday morning turned up for the 12th edition of the annual Rotary Cancer Run at Kololo independence grounds.

This year’s run attracted up to Ugandans in over 40 locations all over Uganda and in key

cities around the world.

The run was held under the theme “Run for hope, and aimed at raising Shs 2 billion, towards the construction of two bunkers that will house 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya and in so doing help in the efforts to fight cancer prevalence in Uganda.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Fabian Kasi the Managing Director of Centenary Bank called for a unified effort by Ugandans in their efforts to fight cancer.

“Cancer is a formidable adversary, but we are here to prove that together, we are even stronger. The funds raised through this marathon will go a long way in supporting vital research, providing much-needed treatment, and offering solace to those whose lives have been affected by this disease. Every step you take today, every stride you make, is a symbol of hope and solidarity,” Kasi said.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the participants who have dedicated their time and energy to be a part of this event over the years. As we have been told by the committee, we have together raised over shs2.5 billion and constructed a 36-bed cancer treatment center among others. Your presence signifies your compassion, your resilience, and your unwavering commitment to a brighter, healthier future for all.”

This year’s chair organizing committee Rotary Uganda Christine Namayanja thanked Ugandans for their constant support towards the effort to eliminate the cancer scourge.

“Over 12 years, we have cultivated a relationship that continues to bear fruit. All the things that Rotary has managed to achieve in the fight against cancer are because you have continuously assembled here for twelve years to raise funds for a worthy cause and touched millions of lives in the process. My prayer is that the numbers continue to grow each year so that we can run against a cause that continues to bring pain to many Ugandan households. Together we can defeat cancer,” Namayanja said.

In its 12 years of existence, the cancer run has managed to register over 50,000 runners annually and the number of runners continues to grow.

This year, more Ugandans in the Diaspora participated in the run due to a partnership between the organisers of the run and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at shooting up participation by Ugandans and non-Ugandans in countries where Uganda has diplomatic missions.