Two first half goals were enough to ensure Ngonge beat Mbogo to win this year’s annual Bika bya Buganda football tournament in finals played at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

In a game that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi graced, Ronald Ssekiganda drew the first blood before Richard Ssonko ensured Ngonge were in the driving seat in a filled- to -capacity Wankulukuku stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The goals were enough to ensure Ngonge won the title as this year’s Bika bya Buganda football tournament climaxed.

In the women’s finals, Ngeye beat Nyongi Nyange-37-36 to win the Bika netball championship.

Ali Balunywa the Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda congratulated all the 56 clans that braved the 2023 Bika tournament that he said showcased great talent on the pitch since the games were launched in May this year.

“Emerging as a winner requires dedication, hard work, and resilience to be able to compete proficiently, and all the teams have embodied a winning spirit, hence they are all winners,” Balunywa said.

“Sports like football and netball are steadily growing in Uganda and I am impressed that talent is scouted from tournaments like Bika and Masaza Cup to represent the country in other tournaments at a national and regional level. Our brand promise is to give our people a reason to imagine and now with the enhancement of our network to Uganda’s First 5G Network, we believe sportsmen will be able to keep up-to-date with other sports competitions across the world through digital and social media channels and borrow tactics that can make them stand out as well as compete at a global stage similar to what She Cranes showcased in South Africa recently.”

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga congratulated the winners but also applauded all the clans that participated in the tournament.

“Bika games celebrate the different clans and the heritage of Buganda Kingdom which is a unifying factor in the Kingdom and surrounding areas. It also plays a key role in social economic development as people come together to rally behind their teams on and off the pitch and engage in the different entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the tournament. I thank Airtel Uganda for being a notable partner and for always extending support which is instrumental in helping us organize such engagements,” Mayiga said.