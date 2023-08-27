Uganda won a second gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, thanks to Victor Kiplangat.

The 23-year-old long distance athlete won the men’s marathon in 2:08:53 after beating Israel’s Manu Teferi who clocked 2:09:12 and secured silver whereas Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase came third on 2:09:19 to wrap up the podium finishes.

Kiplangat’s medal is the second gold for Uganda at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest after the first one by Joshua Cheptegei in the men’s 10,000m finals.

Uganda first won gold in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in 2013 when Stephen Kiprotich outpaced his competitors in Moscow.