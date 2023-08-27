Tensions are on the rise in the political sphere as former Speaker of Parliament and 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, takes a stand against what she perceives as parallel events encroaching on the Kingdom’s annual Kagulu Rock climbing challenge.

The clash involves Budiope East Member of Parliament, Moses Magogo, and his wife, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who have been hosting their constituents to luncheons coinciding with the Kingdom’s climbing event.

The latest flare-up occurred during the Kagulu Rock climbing challenge on Saturday, August 26th where Kadaga, a well-known and formidable figure in Ugandan politics, directly addressed Magogo and his wife, calling for an end to the practice of organising parallel events on the same day as the Kingdom’s climbing challenge.

“The Kagulu Rock climbing day is a known day and marked, but I wonder why some people continue holding parallel events on this day. We don’t expect any other event in this area on Kagulu rock climbing day; it is like competing with the Kingdom, so it should stop,” Kadaga asserted during the event.

The conflict appears to have roots in the past, as Magogo and Among supported the late Gilbert Olanyah in the 2021 elections for speakership.

This rivalry may have contributed to the tense relationship between Kadaga and the couple, prompting speculation about the underlying motivations.

Furthermore, observers have noted that in 2022, Speaker Anita Among declared herself the “Mama Busoga,” a title that has traditionally been associated with Kadaga.

This symbolic power struggle could be fueling Kadaga’s determination to maintain her influence in the region and prevent any encroachment on what she perceives as her territory.

Kadaga’s concerns were not limited to the parallel events. She also expressed worry about the state of the facilities at Kagulu rock, urging Magogo to take measures to prevent vandalism.

“I have heard Hon Magogo saying here that he is a neighbour of this rock and whatever happens he is the first to respond, but I am getting reports that the chains the government constructed from bottom to the top of the rock are being vandalised. So please ensure there are regular patrols to prevent vandals from taking things here,” Kadaga emphasized.

While Kadaga’s stance is rooted in her dedication to preserving the sanctity of the Kagulu Rock climbing challenge as a Kingdom event, critics argue that the practice of hosting constituents for luncheons during the event is common among politicians and should not be disrupted.

This debate highlights the intersection of political ambitions and traditional events, illustrating the complexities of maintaining political positions while navigating cultural and regional dynamics.