Businessman, Sir Gordon Wavamunno and his close friend but also former Security Minister in Milton Obote ‘s government, Chris Rwakasisi have recalled the time they were detained together in Makindye barracks by then President Idi Amin.

Speaking during a ceremony to celebrate the legacy of Wavamunno as the chairman of UAP Old Mutual insurance company at Serena Hotel Kampala, the two close friends said the conditions were not easy at that time.

“With Chris Rwakasisi, we stayed in Makindye prison in one room without a mattress or blanket or nothing. In the end, as they were looking for a driver, I was the only one available to drive others. They gave us a car. It has been a long journey (of my life) but needed somebody to be steady and firm,”Wavamunno said.

Speaking to NBS Television in 2020, the businessman said when Amin took over power, he was suspected to be ferrying the people who were running to Rwanda and that this led to his arrest.

On Friday, Wavamunno said he was picked from his dry-cleaning business before he was detained.

Commenting about the same incident, Rwakasisi who said his friendship with the businessman has been on for more than 60 years could not agree more with Wavamunno’s narration of the story.

“It is 63 and half years since we have known each other and I can therefore boast without any contradiction that I don’t need any written speech to talk about Gordon. In 1971, Gordon was arrested when Amin took over government. I have never known the reason but we found ourselves in Makindye military prison. It was a terrible place but we stayed there and sleeping together. He came out first when they were looking for a driver and there was none. They hired him now to drive the military vehicle,”Rwakasisi said.

Shirts with blood

The former Security Minister in Milton Obote ‘s government also told a story of how their close friend Richard Kaijuka and others wore shirts with blood as they left Makindye barracks.

“The previous night they had killed over 40 soldiers and the blood was about three inches thick but we were made to roll in it. The following day, Richard Kaijuka and other friends came and brought us some blankets and some bottles of waragi. They then removed their clean shirts, gave them to us and took our dirty shirts that they put on as they walked out of Makindye barracks. That was so brave and I thank him(Kaijuka),”Rwakasisi said.

He said that Wavamunno was the first to be released from Makindye and that two months later, he too gained freedom and they jointly started Spear Touring Safaris.

Wavamunno’s qualitative change

According to Rwakasisi, despite being born deep in Rugaaga, modern-day Isingiro District, Western Region of Uganda, Wavamunno underwent a qualitative change to dominate the country and continent as an astute businessman.

“He was born in Rugaaga but was too big to Rugaaga and went to Mbarara and reaching there, we used to take our suits to dry cleaners who were user benzene to clean them. He realised that opportunity and established dry cleaning business. He then realised his people in Rugaaga had no means of transport to move to Mbarara as he did and established Rugaaga Bus Service and established himself in Mbarara. Later alone Mbarara was too small and he gravitated to Kampala. This was a quantitative to qualitative change.”

Astute businessman

Another close friend, Richard Kaijuka, former managing director and chairman of Uganda Commercial Bank described Wavamunno as an astute businessman.

“From selling produce with his father, Gordon moved to ensure there is no business he hasn’t established on this earth. Most of them including those you don’t know of, he has run and sold. The man went into bus service, dry cleaning, driving school, hostel, tourism, hotels, cinema, driving, flowers and many others,” Kaijuka said throwing the audience into laughter as he spoke about a man he described as a close acquaintance.

“Talking about flowers, I remember we were neighbours in Entebbe but for he is very smart and has some expertise on everything he does. As they were selling my property, I saw Gordon restructuring with his group and they never sold his at that time.”

Describing him as one with a rich exemplary legacy, Kaijuka described Wavamunno as one with wit.

“For you to run a thousand and one businesses, sell them and get others is not a mean feat. You run all these businesses profitability and this shows you are not a normal person but a rare breed since you are talented and gift, a thing not many have. I salute you for the hard work, determination, resilience and focus.”

Close acquaintances

Kaijuka said with so many things they share in common, they crossed each other’s paths with Wavamunno to ensure a friendship that has lasted for long.

“Just like me, you love nice things. But there are many things we share in common and it is not by accident that Gordon likes very nice food and nice wine. When it comes to class and wanting nice things, I think we share them. That’s how we even became friends while I was in the banking industry.”

The story of Nile Bank

During the dinner, Kaijuka also spoke about Wavamunno and him starting Nile Bank that they later sold.

“I was in the banking industry and we started Nile Bank with Gordon from scratch. It wasn’t business as usual because I wanted to establish a bank when I left government. Whom would I work with, it was my friend Gordon.”

The former UCB Managing Director explained that whereas they didn’t have enough capital, they decided to be innovative.

“I told Gordon, for us to create a bank, it is not enough to say let us put billions. I said you have just established Spear House and that for about five years, we shall have it as Nile Bank headquarters and we should compute it as rent for five years. That is how innovative we were.”

“To cut the long story short, we ended up selling Nile Bank to Barclays and Gordon and I had the last laugh. If you see my house in Mutundwe, know I got over 2.5million dollars from the sale of Nile Bank and decided that to it al of it, let me put up a house that I reside in.”

The new UAP Old Mutual chairman, Mathias Katamba hailed the legacy by Wavamunno, hailing him for building catholic and Anglican churches as well as mosques in different parts of the country.

He applauded Wavamunno for steering

Stephen Chikovore hailed Wavamunno’s exceptional leadership and business prowess that he said have been part of the driving force behind UAP Old Mutual Uganda’s growth.

“During your time, UAP Old Mutual, maintained its position as a leading insurance company and as a result we are still a top insurance company to this day. Thank you for being an integral part of the UAP Old Mutual journey. Your story continues to inspire us to push boundaries, embrace change, create lasting impact and importantly be ourselves,” Chikovore said.

In his own words, Wavamunno reflected on his journey to get where he is and encouraged everyone to believe in themselves and equip their children with the right skills to run the businesses that they will leave behind.

“We have to work hard but also do whatever it takes to make sure the family you are leaving behind is something on earth. If you are working for a company, work hard because it belongs to you not the owner,”Wavamunno said.

At the dinner were several other dignitaries including former Minister Amanya Mushega,Shem Bageine and many other friends and colleagues to Wavamunno.