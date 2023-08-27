Excitement is filling the air among her legion of fans and followers after fast rising and multi-talented Swangz Avenue gem, Pricilla Zawedde aka Azawi announced she is soon releasing a new album, named Sankofa.

Following the resounding success of her latest hit Ten Over Ten which has amassed over a million streams on different digital platforms, Azawi is on an exhilarating high after taking to social media to announce that she is soon dropping something new.

The album’s very name, Sankofa, is an indication of its essence reminiscing the past to forge ahead.

With over 14 meticulously curated tracks, Sankofa is set to be a masterpiece, a symphony of melodies and tales intricately woven.

Azawi’s collaboration prowess shines bright, with international musicians, composers, and producers lending their artistry to the album’s rich tapestry.

Among the highlights are the enticing collaborations that punctuate the album, drawing together diverse musical talents.

Every song has been handpicked to deliver an auditory feast, promising not just notes, but an emotional journey through resonating lyrics and captivating sounds.

As a testament to her commitment to excellence, Azawi plans an exclusive private listening party.

Sankofa echoes a time-honored tradition set by Azawi’s previous album, as it is slated for release on October 9,2023 a date etched with significance.

Azawi, in her tenure with Swangz Avenue, has already adorned her musical repertoire with an EP “Lo-Fit” and an African Music album.

Azawi’s Ten Over Ten, has been an anthem that has taken over Fiji’s musical landscape for two consecutive months since its April release which further cements her prowess in her next chapter of Sankofa, a collection of memories, melodies, and a forward march into the rhythm of life