East Africa’s premier audio-visual production company, Swangz Avenue has graduated yet another batch of students from its creative academy for audio and film production.

Founded in 2022, the academy aims to provide training and support for young creatives in Uganda and beyond, helping them to develop their talents and build successful careers.

The batch of 50 students of Swangz creative academy graduated in audio production, video production and graphics designing during an event that happened in Ntinda at one of the Swangz avenue film production warehouse.

The event was graced with big industry key stakeholders including Anel Tunes one of the celebrated sound mixing engineers, Artin pro a music producer and Raymond Malinga a film maker .

The students were awarded with certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Education.

Speaking during the graduation, Julius Kyazze, the business development manager at Swangz Avenue emphasized the role of creativity and innovation.

“The creative industry is as key as doctors. For instance, the piece of art you produce is consumed by depressed people who also go to bars and relieve stress. Back in the day, even marrying a girl your job was key. Society can’t progress without creativity and innovation Even with researchers need a creative to record the process Don’t allow the society to demean your importance. Collaborate and partner with people as creatives in order to elevate,” Kyazze said.

The head of production at Swangz Avenue, Benon Mugumbya urged the graduates to always seek to learn new skills.

“Always have a yearn to learn more skills, don’t get comfortable Winners are losers that decided to try again. In our creative world doors will be slammed at you. You will do your best work and it will be considered shitty. Always be open to try again even after you fall. Collaborate with people and always practice.”

Music producer, Artin Pro, real name Martin Musoke asked the graduates to put what they have learnt into practice.

“ Experience is a teacher. Keep practicing when you fall you raise. As creatives, keep practicing and it’s with practice that you master your craft. Ensure that your muscle brain is at work always. Mind about how u influence the future,” Artin Pro said.

Anel Tunes, real name Anel Lukwago ,a sound mixing engineer said quality work will always attract more clients.

“Don’t chase, but attract .I have learned from experience what you chase, you don’t get. Instead attract and in order to attract you must understand value. Market pays u for the value you bring and how you bring value is by adding value to yourself by practicing the skills that you have learnt. For there’s no shortcut,” he said.

The Swangz Creative Academy seeks to skill students who are passionate about developing a career within the creative arts industry.

The academy offers courses in audio production, cinematography, digital video editing, live broadcast, script writing, and film production.

“All courses employ an 80% hands-on teaching technique with the rest being theoretical assessments with a question and answer format,” Swangz Avenue officials said.