Early results from this week’s elections in Zimbabwe put the ruling Zanu-PF party on course to win a sizeable majority in parliament.

The opposition Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) has been dominant in urban areas including the capital, Harare, and the second city, Bulawayo.

There are reports that some independent observers are being called back to polling stations to sign new result forms. The authorities say there are “errors” on the original documents.

No results have yet been declared in the presidential race.

The incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa’s main challenger is Nelson Chamisa, who lost in a disputed poll five years ago.

The opposition says there’s been widespread vote-rigging again this year.

Lawyers for dozens of election monitors who were arrested and charged say the judiciary is being used to prevent proper scrutiny of the poll.

Source: BBC