Nine other people were on the plane alongside Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin when it crashed, according to flight details released by the Russian aviation authorities.
They include Dmitry Utkin, who is believed to have given the mercenary group its name.
Russia also says Valery Chekalov, who is believed to have been crucial to the group’s finances, was on board.
Three crew members were on the flight alongside the Wagner members.
Here’s what we know about them.
Dmitry Utkin
The history of the Wagner Group is murky but follow the trail back far enough and Dmitry Utkin’s name will inevitably crop up.
The group itself is named after his call sign Wagner. It is seemingly a reference to composer Richard Wagner, who was Adolf Hitler’s favourite composer.
In recent years, Utkin is reported to have been Prigozhin’s right-hand man, responsible for overall command and combat training.
There are few photographs of Utkin but one of those in circulation is a selfie which reveals neo-Nazi tattoos on his body.
According to Utkin’s online CV, which appears to be from around 2013 and was unearthed by the investigative website Bellingcat, he served in the GRU – Russia’s military intelligence division – from 1988 to 2008. It says his involvement in combat operations led to government awards, and lists weapons skills among his professional qualities.
Utkin became a gun for hire after leaving military intelligence and gained influence in Wagner when the group fought on the side of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
He is also thought to have been involved in the group’s operations in Syria and Africa. A BBC investigation in 2021 linked him to documents which exposed Wagner’s involvement in the Libyan civil war.
A picture thought to be taken in 2016 shows Utkin alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Kremlin reception, at a time when the Russian government was denying links to Wagner.
Mr Putin has since said the Russian government funded the group to the tune of billions of dollars.
