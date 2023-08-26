In recent years, Utkin is reported to have been Prigozhin’s right-hand man, responsible for overall command and combat training.

There are few photographs of Utkin but one of those in circulation is a selfie which reveals neo-Nazi tattoos on his body.

According to Utkin’s online CV, which appears to be from around 2013 and was unearthed by the investigative website Bellingcat, he served in the GRU – Russia’s military intelligence division – from 1988 to 2008. It says his involvement in combat operations led to government awards, and lists weapons skills among his professional qualities.

Utkin became a gun for hire after leaving military intelligence and gained influence in Wagner when the group fought on the side of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

He is also thought to have been involved in the group’s operations in Syria and Africa. A BBC investigation in 2021 linked him to documents which exposed Wagner’s involvement in the Libyan civil war.

A picture thought to be taken in 2016 shows Utkin alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Kremlin reception, at a time when the Russian government was denying links to Wagner.

Mr Putin has since said the Russian government funded the group to the tune of billions of dollars.