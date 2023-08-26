By Gore Ruvimbo

Voter frustration is palpable in Zimbabwe due to the delayed arrival of ballot papers in certain areas. In some instances, these crucial voting materials didn’t reach polling stations like Warren Park and Glenorah until 9pm or even later, forcing voters to endure hours of waiting before they could cast their votes.

This unfortunate situation has ignited widespread anger and exasperation among citizens, with some accusing the government of a deliberate attempt to undermine their voting rights.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has issued an apology for these delays, attributing them to logistical challenges. Nonetheless, the ZEC’s management of the entire election process has come under scrutiny, as certain observers claim bias in favor of the ruling party.

The tardy delivery of ballot papers is just one of several issues marring the Zimbabwean election. Disturbing reports of voter intimidation and incidents of violence have also emerged. Additionally, a number of polling stations have either opened late or not at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other voters were informed that their polling stations had been moved to distant areas.

This election is under close international scrutiny, prompting concerns about potential disputes over the results. The ZEC has committed to releasing the election results within five days of the voting date.

Amidst these developments, voter frustration continues to mount.

Many citizens fear their votes might not be accurately counted, leading to worries of a compromised election outcome.

The series of delays and setbacks have cast a shadow over the election, raising questions about whether the results will be embraced by all parties involved.