In a significant acknowledgment of Uganda’s commitment to family values and religious principles, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during a private audience at the Vatican in Rome.

The Holy Father commended the leaders for their efforts in safeguarding crucial societal values and urged them to persist in their endeavors for the sake of future generations.

During the audience, Pope Francis underscored the pivotal role that families play in the foundation of a thriving society.

He conveyed his appreciation, stating, “I thank you, Parliament, and the people of Uganda for upholding family values; the family is the rock on which society stands.”

His words echoed the Vatican’s recognition of the vital contribution that strong families make to the overall well-being of a nation.

Speaker Among’s leadership of the Parliament also garnered praise from the Pope encouraging her to remain unwavering in her pursuit of legislation that promotes societal and godly values, emphasizing the significance of religious principles in shaping a just and harmonious community.

Furthermore, Pope Francis lauded President Museveni for his distinguished leadership, particularly his dedication to human rights and the compassionate approach of the Ugandan government toward refugees.

“I also thank Uganda for being a very hospitable nation as far as hosting refugees is concerned,” Pope Francis acknowledged, reflecting the country’s commendable efforts in aiding displaced populations.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Pope extended his congratulations to President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni on their 50th marriage anniversary.

He recognized not only their enduring partnership but also Museveni’s exceptional leadership, guiding the nation through challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic while remaining committed to preserving cultural heritage and values.

Turning his attention to Speaker Among, Pope Francis urged her to continue safeguarding religious values, reminding her of the vital role they play in fostering a just society.

“I urge you to continue standing by your strong Christian values and always promote legislation that will ensure freedom of worship, economic freedom, and social justice as exemplified in the Bible,” the Pope urged.

He further emphasized the importance of decisions that align with religious principles and steer clear of deterring people from their faith.

In response to the Pope’s blessings, Speaker Among expressed her gratitude for the prayers and support extended by Pope Francis, conveying warm greetings from President Museveni.

She also conveyed her appreciation for the opportunity to have a private audience with the Pontiff, marking her third visit to the Vatican.

The Pope’s message not only highlights the Vatican’s recognition of Uganda’s commitment to preserving family and religious values but also underscores the significance of leadership that upholds these principles in guiding a nation toward a prosperous and harmonious future.