On 30th July 2023, at the UMA Multipurpose Hall Lugogo, Apostle Grace Lubega and his team clapped their way into the history books for a record-breaking 3 hours, 16 minutes and 1 second.

This record attempt has now been officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records.

Much speculation was raised as to why Apostle Grace and his team took on this challenge. Opinions on social media and various platforms were divided with some claiming that this was a self-promoting agenda while others who were less inclined to bias looked to the reason for the event itself captured in the event name as ‘Clap for Jesus.’

According to Apostle Grace Lubega, the Vision Bearer of Phaneroo Ministries International; “if there’s anything we can do to give glory to God, we will do it. If someone ever asks what the longest applause in history was for, let them discover it was for Jesus.”

On that historical Sunday afternoon, the team numbering at least a thousand wrote history one clap at a time. In the UMA showgrounds parking lot, thousands more cheered them on, dancing, singing, praying, and worshipping from the designated overflow area for non-participants. Across the world, several thousand in the Manifest centres also joined in online via the Phaneroo YouTube channel and Manifest Television for the same purpose of exalting God.