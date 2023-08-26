By Roy Lutaaya

Minimum lot size requirements, which specify that a dwelling can only be built on a certain size lot, are a common form of land use regulation in many countries. Recently, Masaka City announced a plan to ban the sale of plots under 50 by 100 feet, with the goal of promoting orderly development and preventing overcrowding in the new city. Positives have been mentioned, but the policy may be flawed.

Understanding urbanization in developing countries is impossible without some attention to the processes that have historically underpinned urbanization on the continent. It is important to note that many major developing cities today are stuck between late capitalism and a lateness of urbanization, and that catching up to the rest of the world has required urban policy, some of which are debatable.

The country’s high population growth rate at 3% combined with a high urbanization rate of 5.5% or 26% of the total population, 48.3% of whom live in informal settlements, translate into a widening gap between the supply and demand of decent housing units. The current housing deficit is estimated at 2.4 million housing units, with the majority of these falling in the affordable housing segment. Keeping this in mind, Uganda is one of the region’s fastest-urbanizing countries.

Masaka has one of the highest urban population growth rate of 3.6, with the general lasted counted at 296,649 in 2014.The now City, was one of the municipalities, bestowed cities in 2020. However, like any other part of the country, it remains largely low income. This makes effective urban land use planning challenging. 69% of the households in Masaka derived their livelihood from subsistence farming. Only 27% of the households depended on earned income, and one in every nine adults in a households were have only one meal per day.

On a general scale, although about 44% of the households reside in dwellings constructed with permanent wall materials, 67% of households in Uganda resided in detached dwelling (implying renting). However, 47% households resided in dwellings with only one room for sleeping an average Household Size of 4.7 people.

Since the declaration of city status, land prices for land size in question has been increasing up to 4m or 300m depending on location. This, and the existence of housing and lawlessness within the poverty cycle suggests that affordability is a key challenge. So, when Masaka City suggests a ban on the sale of plots below 50 by 100ft, one has to wonder why.

It is true that liberal minimum-lot-size regulations may increase housing supply and prompt (uncontrolled) urban population growth faster than the formal housing-supply response, leading to an increase in slum formation. Under this perspective, however, well-intentioned, sometimes policies with unintended and unfavourable consequences for housing affordability do crop up.

Local governments could reduce regulatory barriers that restrict the market’s ability to build small, lower-cost homes on urban land, even though general-purpose land-use regulations can improve the functioning of the formal land use. Minimum-lot-size standards raise the effective house-price-to-income ratio, making formal housing unaffordable for the poor, even in developed countries. Due to the speculative nature of the Ugandan real estate market, this pattern can make it worse, and may exclude non-land-owners seeking to rent.

Regulations may also reflect the exercise of monopoly power by existing landowners, who can enrich themselves through practices that restrict supply and thereby raise prices. This may arise from a further distortion of the market value of land by creating an artificial scarcity or surplus of land Ultimately, because prices rise more quickly for those at the bottom of the income distribution than for those at the top (inflation inequality), it would still only make sense for poor to opt for settlements, that the pan seeks to avoid.

Another problem is that such restrictions may affect the valuation and assessment of land, especially in cases of compulsory acquisition or involuntary resettlement. This is a problem because the country’s current land policies and systems may be weak in effectively implementing such urban planning and are likely to raise the cost of infrastructure development.

This can make it difficult for the government to decide on the appropriate compensation for the landowners or the project affected persons, a difficulty that already exists, especially where restrictions distort and create an artificial scarcity or surplus of land.

The focus of the conclusion then shifts to the role that urban public services play in lowering the cost of living in cities. Minimum-lot-size regulations restrict housing density in cities and are frequently seen as pro-growth measures; however, pending such, results suggest that the viability of such policies depends on the implementation of additional measures to increase safe affordable housing supply and contextual policies that take into account the particular interests of varied stakeholders.

