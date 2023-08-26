By David Ijjo & Rukia Nantaba

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders in Kabale District have taken a resolute stance of neutrality in the face of the ongoing internal crisis within the party.

The crisis emerged amidst claims of monetary influence from State House and accusations of factional power struggles, with party leaders rejecting allegations of receiving funds to cede control to President Museveni.

Gideon Tumwesigye, the FDC Vice Chairperson of Kabale District, expressed the local leadership’s commitment to remaining impartial despite the party’s internal conflicts.

“We have faith in the potential of FDC, and our strategy involves not getting entangled in the internal disputes,” Tumwesigye stated.

The Kabale FDC chapter chose to boycott party primary elections, indicating their intent to allow the party to resolve its internal conflicts before participating.

Tumwesigye acknowledged the confusion among party members and supporters caused by the uncertainty surrounding the party’s election roadmap.

“The road map for party elections has caused bewilderment among party members and supporters, leaving them unsure about the way forward,” he explained.

Amid concerns about the potential dissolution of the party, Tumwesigye called on higher-ranking leaders to initiate reconciliation efforts.

“We appeal to the party elders and higher-ranking leaders to step in and guide the party back on track,” he emphasized.

Conald Kimonge Tumuhirwe, the FDC Youth Chairperson of Kabale District, voiced dissatisfaction with the state of national leadership within the party.

He expressed concerns about divisionism and the lack of seriousness among role models in the struggle for liberation. Tumuhirwe urged the party leaders to prioritize unity and growth, stating,

“It’s essential for the advancement of FDC that we unite instead of divide.”

The ongoing crisis also drew the attention of the government, with Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, formally denying any involvement in the alleged financial support to FDC by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) during the 2021 party elections.