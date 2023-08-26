The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the Ugandan government has started negotiations with authorities in Turkiye that will see Ugandans detained in the county released.

It was reported earlier this week that at least 57 Ugandans were being detained in various detention centres in Turkiye, with majority being accused of overstaying their visas to the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, they have in collaboration with the Ugandan Embassy in Ankara, the Turkiey capital taken up the matter and have undertaken consular visits to six detention centres.

Waiswa said they have so far visited Harmandali, Silvre, Tuzla, Erzurum 1, Erzurum 2, and Edirne detention centres to offer the necessary consular and legal assistance required by the detained Ugandans.

“ Following these consular visits, a total of 87 Ugandans have been identified and confirmed by the officials of the Ugandan Embassy in Türkiye to have been detained by the Turkish authorities due to overstay of their visas which is in breach of the immigration regulations of the Republic of Türkiye,” the Permanent Secretary said.

He noted that the Ministry is committed to engaging with relevant Turkish authorities to “find a mutually acceptable solution” to address these concerns and that the affected families will be updated in due course.

Bagiire however urged Ugandans to always abide by the immigration regulations of the host countries they reside in.

The law

The Turkish Passport Law 5682 prohibits overstaying in the country for visitors and tourists after being given a visa.

When one fails to renew their visa or residence permit before its due date, they risk paying a penalty, immediate deportation or a five year ban without entering the country.