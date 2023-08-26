Bajaj Auto Ltd ,India’s second-biggest motorbike maker has launched a new 125cc motorcycle – CT 125 HD onto the Ugandan market.

Nicknamed the “heavy duty champion”, the new motorbike boasts of a flat and comfortable seat, stronger suspension, low maintenance engine with centrifugal filter, zero maintenance 6amp VRLA battery, gear indicator and mobile charger.

“Bajaj has been Africa’s number one motorcycle brand, and is trusted by more than seven million customers. The new CT125 HD has been designed basis inputs from hundreds of Ugandan riders whom we regularly meet and continuously seek feedback from. We are very delighted to launch the CT 125 HD with the strength to carry 30% more load, power of 5 gears and lots of other advanced features,” said Soumya Das, Vice-President, Bajaj Auto on Friday.

According to Arun Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Nish Auto Limited, the authorized distributors of the motorcycles, they new motorbike boasts of low maintenance.

“We have established strongest service network of 1106 workshops and over 18000 trained mechanics. Our durable Boxer 100 has already ensured dominant position in the Ugandan market. We aim to further reinforce our leadership position through the CT 125 HD. This motorcycle is truly made for Ugandan riders and roads.”

Sanjay Verma, Managing Director, Verma Co Limited,the principle dealers noted a “Customers have always longed for a low maintenance 125cc motorcycle with strong suspension and I am thankful that Bajaj Auto has attended to the precise needs of the riders and given us such a great product, new CT 125 HD.”

According to the company, new CT 125 HD is available for sale at all dealer outlets nationwide and will be showcased across the country with a host of market connect activities.