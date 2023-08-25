The Uganda Railway Corporation (URBC) has refuted media reports that claim that it sold its lands to encroachers in Kasese.

This comes as corporation officials begin the process of identifying and marking houses for imminent demolition as part of the government’s efforts to revamp the railway line across the country.

In a statement, the corporation clarified that it has never sold its reserve land and will not entertain any calls to allow encroachers to continue occupying the land they settled on illegally.

“The government is committed to constructing and rehabilitating railway infrastructure across the country. This can only be done on unencumbered Corporation land. Therefore, all encroachers on the Corporation’s land should vacate to allow the works to be implemented,” the URC statement said.

The corporation called upon all encroachers, especially those in Kasese, to vacate immediately.

It also urged Ugandans to stop using the railway line as a walkway, as it not only damages the line but also poses risks to users.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of identifying and marking houses for demolition has caused anxiety and panic among residents, particularly those squatting on railway land.

Some of the affected parties claim to have purchased the land and are now pleading for leniency or for the railway line to be rerouted to a less populated area.

However, local leaders in Kasese Municipality have expressed concerns about the feasibility of these proposals due to logistical and safety considerations.

They emphasized the need to prioritize safety and proper urban planning.

Amidst the impending demolitions, some leaders have raised suspicions that the sale of these plots of land may have involved fraudulent activities facilitated by conmen in collaboration with certain railway officials.

To address the growing tension, Lt Joe Walusimbi, the Resident District Commissioner, has stepped in as a mediator between the affected residents and the government.

He has pledged to facilitate a dialogue aimed at finding a solution that balances the interests of both parties without causing harm.

The situation in Kasese highlights the complex challenges that arise during urban development and infrastructure improvement efforts.

It is hoped that a fair and just resolution can be reached that considers the well-being and rights of all stakeholders involved.