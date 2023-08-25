The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has officially relieved 93 senior officers of their duties.

The retirees comprise 17 officers at the rank of colonel, 13 at lieutenant colonels, and 63 have been at the rank of major.

The most senior retiree that has served the force for a period of 42 years Col. Godfrey Okello from Apac district commended the life he has spent in the force since 1982.

“I thank God for the life and service for all this time and our spouses for tolerating loneliness without us,” said Col. Godfrey Okello.

Other Colonel officers include, Col. Singahakye Bamanya, Col. Wilson Twesigye, Col. Apollo Mwasa, Col. Alfred Nangendo, Col. Christopher Mbazaki and many others.

Lt Col included Patrick Katungi, Charles Mwesigye, Ismail Ssemiganda, Christopher Kabango Ndooli, and many others.

The presiding officer, the deputy Chief of Defense Forces Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu, who represented the CDF Gen. Mbasu Mbadi applauded the retirees for their resilient service.

“Many have not made it, atleast for you today, you have seen yourselves go home with two legs.” said Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu.

“You never joined the army to look for money, you didn’t join the army as a job, you joined the army as a calling. The problem we have today is that people are joining the army to get a job. There is nothing we can give back to you, other than saying thank you very much,” added Elwelu.

Elwelu implored the retirees to go and serve their interests and other accomplishments for they have already served the nation very well.

“Go and serve yourself and prepare for your destiny. Your destiny is the grave and don’t go when your loved ones are cursing you. Go, prepare your wives, children so that when you are no more, they are happy with you.” advised Elwelu.

Elwelu further urged the retirees against thinking about revenge against those that annoyed them. He then called for spirit of forgiveness.

“It’s your character that will determine everything about us. Represent us very well and prepare for us that are still in service and are soon joining you,” implored Elwelu.

Elwelu then called upon the remaining servants to supplement their tireless service on what the retirees have left, pledging to keep the reputation that they built.

“The people whom we have left behind have kept our image. Go and sleep, you can even switch off your phones, speak to your cows, goats, children, because it’s time for you to to gave he near them.” concluded Elwelu.