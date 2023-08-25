Strengthening Agribusiness Resilience and Competitiveness (STAR) project is set to be launched in 10 districts of North and Northeastern Uganda.

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), the multi-year project that has been designed to enhance the natural disaster resilience and competitiveness of agribusinesses and smallholder farmers in the 10 districts.

The districts are; Lira, Oyam, Pader, Lamwo, Kitgum, Agago and Abim, Karenga, Kaabong, and Kotido.

The multi-year project is set to run from June 2022 to December 2026.

Accordingly, the goal of the project is to improve the resilience and competitiveness of the cassava, shea, and oilseed sectors in the region, which has been identified as having significant potential for growth, and investment.

The project aims to unlock the potential by providing targeted support to farmers and agribusinesses in the mentioned districts.

In addition, the project seeks to enhance the capacity of local disaster risk management (DRM) committees to respond to the challenges posed by climate change.

By strengthening local DRM committees, the project aims to enable these communities to better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

Additionally, the project will work with business support organizations (BSO) and policymakers to better support SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and producers institutionally.

The launch event will serve as an opportunity for the project to officially share its baseline data with all relevant stakeholders, including national and district-level governments, MSMEs, farming cooperatives, and development partners.

The project launch aims to provide a platform for all stakeholders to engage and understand the project’s goals, expected outcomes, and implementation plan, establish synergies with district and national priorities, and establish ownership and collaboration.