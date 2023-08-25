Despite speaking about Prigozhin in the past tense and offering his sympathy to the families of the victims, Mr Putin did not confirm the Wagner chief’s death.

When Prigozhin and his armed men – including many convicts – launched their insurrection two months ago, Mr Putin described their actions as “treachery” and a “stab in the back of Russia”.

He vowed to punish the perpetrators, who called off their march on Moscow only about 200km (125 miles) from the capital.

However a deal was later reached that saw Wagner fighters given a choice – either join the Russian army or move to neighbouring Belarus, and you will face no punishment.

The rollback surprised both ordinary Russians and experts, who were puzzled that the Wagner boss was apparently being allowed to travel freely across Russia and, it seemed, internationally.

The Russian defence ministry has not commented.

Russian forensic experts are now reported to have started the victims’ identification, but Mr Putin said DNA tests would take time.

According to Russia’s civil aviation authority, Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin and the man who looked after Wagner’s finances, Valeriy Chekalov were also on the plane.

All seven passengers and three crew members on board the plane are believed to have died.

Source: BBC