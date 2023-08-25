By Josephine Namakumbi and David Ijjo

Moses Kibalama Nkonge, the founder of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has thrown his support behind Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the presidency in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Speaking from his residence in Buwambo, Wakiso district, Kibalama expressed his confidence in Gen Muhoozi’s leadership abilities and military prowess, asserting that he is the right leader needed for Uganda’s future.

Kibalama’s endorsement comes as a shock to many, considering his historical ties to the NUP, a party he founded.

He denounced the recent decisions made by the NUP leadership, including the implementation of a two-term limit on all elective positions starting from 2026.

Kibalama, along with his colleagues, now intends to regain control of the party and steer it in what they deem the right direction.

Addressing the state of the opposition political landscape, Kibalama warned against the pitfalls of greed and selfishness within political parties.

He cautioned that these tendencies could lead to their downfall, leaving them with mere names during the 2026 elections.

“I believe in Gen Muhoozi’s capabilities to lead Uganda. His political journey across the country has impressed me, and his military background only adds to his leadership qualities,” Kibalama affirmed.

However, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi responded with a hint of sarcasm, advising Kibalama to focus on raising funds to settle the costs ordered by the court. Ssenyonyi further urged NUP supporters to distance themselves from what he labeled as “mediocrity.”

Kibalama’ s sudden shift in allegiance is rooted in his dissatisfaction with the NUP’s current leadership and their operational decisions.

He revealed that their actions have kept him awake at night, motivating him to reclaim his party and rectify what he views as mistakes.

With Kibalama and his colleagues gearing up to tour the nation to rejuvenate NUP, his declaration carries significant weight, raising questions about the future direction of the party and the broader political landscape of Uganda.

As Uganda approaches the 2026 elections, Kibalama’s endorsement of Gen Muhoozi has injected a fresh element of unpredictability into the race, leaving citizens and political analysts speculating on the potential implications of this unexpected alliance.

In a final note, Kibalama, who has been grappling with age-related health issues, emphasized his commitment to saving the NUP from what he perceives as a dangerous trajectory.

“If we don’t mend our ways, 2026 might catch many opposition parties with mere names,” Kibalama cautioned, reflecting his deep concern for the future of Uganda’s political landscape.